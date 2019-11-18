Seminar on women entrepreneurship held in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A seminar on women entrepreneurs titled Women of Wisdom (WoW) was conducted at Novotel Vijayawada Varun here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, keynote speaker architect Latha Raman from Kerala said, “It is good to see everyone celebrating the success of women entrepreneurs in the State. Women in our society have come a long way, especially in male-dominated fields.”

The event, which began with a welcome dance, witnessed a panel discussion in which several female entrepreneurs from Vijayawada participated. The topic of the panel discussion was ‘balancing isn’t easy’.

Organised by Institute of Indian Interior Designers’, Amaravati Centre, the event concluded with a fashion show held to collect funds for a charitable trust called Sudeekshan Foundation run by Vimla Chigurupati, which helps to provide artificial limbs to students.