Swachh survey: Vijayawada civic body steps up efforts for cleaner city, higher rank

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of its efforts to propagate best solid waste management practices and secure the top spot in the Swachh Survekshan-2020 survey, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has planned a slew of activities, foremost among which is the utilisation of social media platforms and involving religious institutions.  

The civic body has been organising awareness programmes and rallies, involving students from educational institutions in the city, since a week.

Additional Commissioner (General) K Sakuntala is leading the school sanitation campaign and guiding the students on how to eliminate single-use plastic (SUP) from their daily lives.

Since the student community is known to be tech-savvy, the civic officials are targeting the youths to promote the usage of jute and cloth bags through social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and Instagram. 

This apart, the public health wing of the VMC is also focussing on ensuring clean and hygienic atmosphere on school premises and preventing indiscriminate littering on the streets and roadsides.

“Having slipped a few notches from the top 10 clean cities in the Swachh Survekshan 2019 survey, the civic body is putting out all efforts that would make Vijayawada become a source of inspiration for the country.

Under the initiative, the civic body is planning to involve various religious institutes and their heads as it is an unconventional method to raise awareness on solid waste management to evolve it as a movement,” a senior health officer told TNIE. 

Elaborating, he said a meeting will be convened with the religious institutes asking them to sensitise their devotees about the ill effects of SUP.

“We will also request the temple managements, masjid and church committees to impose a ban on SUP products and ensure their premises are plastic-free,” the official added.

