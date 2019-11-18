Two TDP leaders in Krishna district quits party, soon to join ruling YSRC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After the shocking exit of Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi and young leader Devineni Avinash, two leaders from Krishna district resigned from the TDP on Sunday.

TDP district vice president Nerella Shoban Babu and Urban unit vice president Kishore resigned from the party and announced that they would join the ruling YSRC soon. Both the leaders have sent their resignation letters to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

Shoban Babu said Devineni Avinash had worked hard for making protests a huge success. “However, the party had failed to recognise the services of Avinash.

In protest against this attitude of the party, we are quitting the party,’’ he said.