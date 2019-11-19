Home Cities Vijayawada

AP Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy to flag off waste collection trucks in Vijayawada

Though the Central government introduced plastic waste management regulation in 2016, problems pertaining to their proper disposal have not been solved yet.

Published: 19th November 2019 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

Construction waste

Representational image (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Energy, Forest, Environment, Science and Technology Balineni Srinivasa Reddy will flag off waste collection vehicles which will be used to transport plastic waste from the recycling unit at Ajit Singh Nagar to the Ultratech cement factory on Tuesday, a Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) official said.

Though the Central government introduced plastic waste management regulation in 2016, problems pertaining to their proper disposal have not been solved yet. “There are 110 urban civic bodies in the State, but only 44 of them possess waste collection facilities. We have decided to provide these facilities to the rest by 2020,” Balineni said.

As per the AP Pollution Control Board’s (APPCB) suggestions, VMC will now send more plastic waste to cement kilns for power generation in addition to that being sent for brick production.

“In cement kilns, plastic waste will be burnt at 15oo degree celsius. Burning it at such a high temperature produces carbon dioxide, which can be used for power generation, instead of burning it at low temperatures of 80 to 100 degree celsius in dumping yards which generates black carcinogenic smoke,” said APPCB chairperson BSS Prasad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Balineni Srinivasa Reddy Ajit Singh Nagar Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp