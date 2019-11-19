Home Cities Vijayawada

Inter-district football championship begins in Vijayawada

The match between Guntur and Nellore ended in a tie 1-1, while Kadapa lost to Anantapur 1-0.

Match between Kurnool and Chittoor districts during AP U-17 junior boys inter-district football tournament at Railway stadium in Vijayawada on Monday

Match between Kurnool and Chittoor districts during AP U-17 junior boys inter-district football tournament at Railway stadium in Vijayawada on Monday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Junior Boys' Inter-District Football Championship 2019 was inaugurated by Krishna District Collector A Md Imtiaz and Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu at the Railway Ground in the city on Monday.Five matches were held on the inaugural day of the tournament.

Krishna defeated West Godavari 1-0, while Chittoor won against Kurnool by the same score. In the third match, Visakhapatnam displayed their dominance over Srikakulam by netting seven goals and not allowing the latter to score a single one. The match between Guntur and Nellore ended in a tie 1-1, while Kadapa lost to Anantapur 1-0.

Players showing promise during the tournament will be selected for State-level competitions.AP Football Association (APFA) president and All India Football Federation (AIFF) finance committee member Kosaraju Gopala Krishna, APFA vice president Shaik Mahaboob Hussain, joint secretary LG Giri Rao and Visakhapatnam District Football Association(VDFA) secretary A Jagannadha Rao were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

