Vijayawada man throws niece from building after spat with her father

The six-year-old girl, who was injured on her nose and face, was referred to the Guntur government hospital and her condition is critical.

Published: 19th November 2019

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a shocking incident, a 28-year-old man threw his niece from the third floor of a building in Vambay Colony under Nunna police station limits on Sunday late hours.The incident came to light on Monday morning when the parents of the girl filed a complaint of murder attempt with the Nunna police. The police took the accused into custody.

The victim was identified as Kondraju Janaki (6) and the accused Kondraju Krishna(28) happens to be her paternal uncle. According to the Nunna police, Kondraju Yesu Raju (36) and Sridevi (30) have been residing in C2 Block of Vambay Colony with their three children for the past three years.

Yesu’s brother, Krishna, got married to some Kamala in 2018 and lived in a rented house in Ajit Singh Nagar. When his wife left Krishna due to his bad habits and alcohol addiction, he started spending more time with his brother’s family.

On Sunday evening, Krishna came at Yesu’s house in an inebriated state and created a ruckus by scattering food and other household items.Following this, Sridevi and Yesu lost their temper and asked him to leave. Krishna also abused the couple back and a verbal spat ensued.

When Yesu reportedly slapped Krishna, in a fit of rage, he threw Janaki from the third floor of the building. As per the information, Janaki was rushed to the government hospital where doctors referred the case to Guntur government general hospital. She received severe injuries on head, nose and face.

“When questioned, the accused confessed that he threw the girl under the influence of alcohol,” said the Nunna police.When contacted, Guntur GGH doctors said the condition of the girl was reported to be critical and she was kept under observation.

