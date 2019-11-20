Home Cities Vijayawada

Rs 22,113 crore sanctioned for Amaravati so far: Centre

Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana sought to know the decisions taken regarding construction of Amaravati as the capital city of the State, High Court and  Secretariat.

Dhyana Buddha statue at Amaravati in Guntur district

Dhyana Buddha statue at Amaravati in Guntur district (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana raised various pending provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisations Act in the Lok Sabha on the second day of the winter session of Parliament on Tuesday. 

Satyanarayana questioned Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai as to how much funding was provided to the State for implementation of various provisions of Andhra Pradesh Bifurcation Act. 

He sought to know the decisions taken regarding construction of Amaravati as the capital city of the State, High Court and  Secretariat. The Minister, in his reply, said as per the recommendation of the 14th Finance Commission in the last five years Rs 22,113 crore were sanctioned for the construction of Amaravati and Rs 19,613 crore were released so far. 

To the MP’s question on the increase in the Assembly seats for both Andhra Pradeah  and Telangana, the minister clarified that till 2026, increasing Assembly seats is not possible. On the Kadapa steel plant, he said Steel Authority of India Limited is studying the feasibility of the project. 

On the issues of railway zone with Visakhapatnam as headquarters, Duggirajapatnam port and others raised by the MP, Nityanand Rai said the delay was on the account of the delay in administrative and policy decisions between both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states.

