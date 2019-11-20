Vijayawada Childline to celebrate 18-year anniversary on Wednesday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Since its commencement on November 20, 2000, Vijayawada Childline has resued 39,274 children from the city, including the railway station.It has been undertaking several measures to create awareness on safety of children for the past 18 years. "From thousands, we have now come down to hundreds of children being rescued, which is a positive sign," said Vijayawada Childline nodal officer Ramesh.

These children have been picked up by childline from various locations in the city. There have been several factors behind these children going missing. The reasons include, children being abandoned due to medical problems, runaway children, who need to be restored, orphans going astray, children trafficked for child labour, children forced to beg and those becoming victims of sexual abuse, children forced to undergo child marriage, corporal punishment victims and a few other factors.

The childline rescued 595 children in the current financial year (up to October) as against 748 rescued in the previous financial year. However, maximum number of children was rescued by the group in the year of 2007-08 and minimum number of 18 children was rescued in the year the organisation began to work.

The childline conducted a candlelight march to mark the World Day for Prevention of Child Abuse on Tuesday. Several cultural programmes will be organised on Wednesday to celebrate 30 years of the UNCRC and 18 years of Vijayawada Childline.