Cleanliness awareness vehicles in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Noting that Vijayawada is ahead of many cities in bringing down the usage of plastic, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) minister Botcha Satyanarayana said that efforts are being made to make the city plastic-free.

Botcha on Wednesday, flagged off vehicles to be used to create awareness on curbing plastic usage and effective solid waste management, with an ultimate goal of getting a top rank in Swachh Survekshan- 2020. The vehicles were arranged by Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC).