Finish Kanaka Durga flyover in Vijayawada by January 31: Krishna Collector A Md Imtiaz

In June, the government said that the project would become operational by January 1 but due to various reasons the deadline has been extended. 

Krishna collector A Md Imtiaz, NH officials and SOMA company representatives inspecting the construction activity at Kanaka Durga flyover

Krishna collector A Md Imtiaz, NH officials and SOMA company representatives inspecting the construction activity at Kanaka Durga flyover

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Once again, the district administration had set a deadline for the completion of the long pending Kanaka Durga flyover (elevated six-lane corridor) in the city, commissioned in December 2015 at an estimated cost of Rs 447 crore.

As per the new deadline, the project is likely to be completed by January 31,  2020. In June, the government said that the project would become operational by January 1 but due to various reasons the deadline has been extended. 

On Tuesday, District Collector A Md Imtiaz  accompanied by sub-collector HM Dhyan Chand, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officials and SOMA Construction & Development Co Ltd representatives conducted an inspection to take stock of the progress of the ongoing construction works of the Kanaka Durga flyover. 

During his visit, the Soma representatives informed Imtiaz that so far 80 per cent of the  have been completed and the remaining will be finished by December. Viaduct works are yet to be completed in some areas and slab portion will be developed by the end of December. In return, the Collector requested the company representatives to ensure completion of Kanaka Durga flyover and make it accessible to the public by January 31, 2020.  NHAI superintendent engineer John Moshe was also present.

