Rs 1 crore for infrastructure in Vijayawada's municipal schools

With clean up drive underway at various schools, the students are hoping that infrastructural upgradation will aid in better realising their potential.

Published: 22nd November 2019 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 03:38 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation organised a cleanliness drive at APSRMC High School and VM Ranga School in which students, staff & volunteers participated in cleaning the school premises as part of Swachh Survekshan-2020

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation organised a cleanliness drive at APSRMC High School and VM Ranga School in which students, staff & volunteers participated in cleaning the school premises as part of Swachh Survekshan-2020| Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Schools run by the civic body across the city are set to get a facelift as the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is spending around Rs 1 crore for development of basic infrastructure, greenery and carrying out minor repairs under an intensive sanitation and clean up drive programme launched recently in the run-up to Swachh Survekshan-2020. 

In all, the civic body runs 105 schools, including 75 elementary, two upper primary and 28 high schools. Over the years, the students of the schools are excelling in academic as well as extracurricular activities by making use of the available infrastructure. With clean up drive underway at various schools, the students are hoping that infrastructural upgradation will aid in better realising their potential. 

Speaking to TNIE on Thursday, VMC additional commissioner (general) K Sakunthala said that the civic body has drafted a plan of action to carry out sanitation and clean up drive to improve basic infrastructure at all 105 schools across the city.

“From November 25 to December 5, minor repairs will be carried out in the schools and priority will be accorded to improvement of green cover, maintenance of landscape gardens and painting on school walls with themes highlighting the importance of maintaining cleanliness and steps to be taken for combating plastic menace,” she added.

Elaborating further, the ACG said that from December 5 to December 14, a series of programmes have been planned such as painting, drawing and essay writing competitions on topics related to Swachh survey, plastic ban and home composting. Winners will be given certificates during a programme which will be organised in the middle of December. 

"As of now, cleanliness drives are being carried out across the 105 schools, where prime focus is on removing the piled up wastes, repairing defunct toilets and giving the school premises an aesthetically pleasing appearance. Engineering department officials are preparing necessary estimates for carrying out minor repairs there. Works will be completed by the end of December," Sakunthala concluded.

