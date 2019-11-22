Support us in keeping city clean: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation chief V Prasanna Venkatesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation(VMC) commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh has called upon the members of various residents’ welfare associations, voluntary organisations and NGOs to extend their support and become part of the initiatives being taken by the municipal corporation to achieve top rank in the next edition of Swachh Survekshan survey in 2020.

Addressing a meeting held at the Council Hall here on Thursday, Venkatesh sought the members of various walks of the society to make use of the Swachhata mobile application that encourages public participation in keeping a city clean. With extensive usage of the app, the civic body can earn atleast 400 marks in the ensuing cleanliness survey.

Elaborating further, he informed the residents about the provisions and services available in Swachhata app for reporting grievances pertaining to public hygiene, handing over wet and dry waste separately to the sanitation workers during door-to-door segregation, maintenance of home composting units and manufacturing manure out of the waste.

During the course of the meeting, the civic body chief directed the officials concerned to install sign boards across the city to make the public utilise urinals instead of resorting to open defecation. VMC additional commissioners K Sakuntala, U Sarada Devi and other officials were also present.