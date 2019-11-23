Amaravati farmers to stage hunger strike on development of capital

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Demanding a clear statement from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the development of Amaravati, farmers of the capital villages, who had parted with their lands for the capital, have decided to stage a hunger strike from December 9.

Stating that they were against either relocation of the capital or downsizing of the earlier proposed projects, they added that the protest would be held until the conclusion of Assembly session if the CM does not make any statement regarding the capital. Addressing a press meet at Gattu Centre in Mandadam, the farmers said, “We have no other choice but to stage a hunger strike from December 9. We will seek permission and stage a protest peacefully.”