Health, food safety officials inspect Vijayawada's Maris Stella College

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken notice of the incident in which 30 students of Maris Stella College fell sick as they complained of high fever. He instructed the officials of Health department to look into the issue and make sure that the students get better treatment.

On Thursday, these students were taken to St Ann’s Hospital as there were speculations of food poisoning deteriorating their health. However, the college authorities ruled out the claims and stated that the students were suffering from viral fevers.

The management has also appointed an in-house doctor for the students. The management has been instructed to take certain preventive measures on their college and hostel premises. Speaking to TNIE, TSN Murthy, DMHO of Krishna district said, “We visited the college hostel and collected food and water samples. All the students are recovering and most of them have already been discharged.”