VIT-Andhra Pradesh conducts Engineering Clinics Expo at Amaravati

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA The three-day Engineering Clinics Expo conducted by Vellore Institute of Technology, Andhra Pradesh, at its Amaravati campus concluded on Friday. It was organised with themes ‘Innovative Projects using Arduino’ for freshers and ‘System Design’ for sophomores.

All the freshers and sophomores worked on 360 projects and developed working models. Through the two-level filtering process, some exceptional projects have been shortlisted for expo on Friday.

External committee members MS Subrahmanyam, Global Delivery Head and Senior Consultant, TCS, Hyderabad, Chandra Sekhar Cherukuri, Vertical Delivery Head – I & ES, Wipro, Hyderabad, Arunachalam Jayaraman, Senior Director, Virtusa, Chennai, Vasudev Maduri, Consultant Analytics, Hitachi Consulting, Hyderabad reviewed the prototypes and nominated the top 3 winners.

D Subhakar, Vice-chancellor VIT–AP, explained that the concept of engineering clinics is drawn from the idea that engineers need to require a place to get hands on expertise of knowledge gained from the courses studied in class.

CLV Sivakumar, Registrar, VIT-Andhra Pradesh, said that the expert panel assesses the presentations given by the students, and their answers during interaction sessions after each presentation and finally selects top-3 projects.

“To encourage young talents, VIT-AP is reimbursing all the expenses incurred in building. Apart from top 3 winners, two new awards have been constituted -- Most Contemporary Project”, “Most Useful/Socially Relevant Project” to encourage the students,” he explained.