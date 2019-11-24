Home Cities Vijayawada

How this 20-year-old fought drug addiction and became a marathon runner

Manikanta was spotted selling drugs under a bridge near the Kondaveeti Vagu Lift Irrigation project in Undavalli in 2017.

Published: 24th November 2019 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

Running, marathon

For representational purposes

By Ritika Arun Vaishali
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A Manikanta was a drug addict by the age of 17. Unwilling to ask his father, a farmer and who lived miles away, for money to meet his daily expenses, he himself turned a peddler targeting youth of his age. 

Hailing from Vijayanagaram, Manikanta had come to Vijayawada to pursue his graduation. 

Manikanta was spotted selling drugs under a bridge near the Kondaveeti Vagu Lift Irrigation project in Undavalli in 2017. It was then when the Amaravati Walkers and Runners Association (AWARA) took him under its wing and decided to reform him. 

What came as a surprise to the AWARA members was the fact that he was physically fit despite being an addict.

“We had previously seen him run by the river. Being a village boy, he used to help his father on the farm. However, he required physical training to help him lead a positive life. This was only possible by making him workout in a group, as he could communicate with other members who are well-educated,” said AWARA founder Ajay Katragdda.

Gradually, Manikanta started participating and winning local marathon events. This motivated him to win several national-level marathons. 

But him losing in a qualifier for the last year’s Asian Games deterred his confidence to continue training for running events.

Eventually, he distanced himself from AWARA, and the group did not hear from Manikanta for the next six months.   

One of the members of the group spotted him again around a year ago. But this time he was seen giving athletic training to a group of children from the nearby slum areas. 

“After my unsuccessful attempt at the qualifier, I did not know how to face Ajay sir and my fellow mates in the group. They had put in so much efforts in training me. Winning that marathon was very important to me. I was disappointed with myself and, so, decided never to come back here again,” Manikanta said. 

After getting him back, the group decided to engage him in community service to help him regain his lost confidence.

“We involved him in group activities such as cleaning the river bed and removing plastics from public places. He also started doing exercises that he used to do and regained his stamina. After this, we asked him to train other children who accompanied us for the community service during their holidays and weekends. He felt loved and accepted when children demanded to be trained by him and not anyone else,” said Madhusudhana Rao Devineni, an AWARA member who sponsored Manikanta during his marathon preparation. 

“I felt nice when I received all the love and respect. I started attending college regularly and studied with full concentration. Before joining the group, I regularly consumed ganja and either skipped going to my classes or went late,” Manikanta, now a BCom graduate added.

He is also the first person from his family to have graduated from college. 

Manikanta, now 20, has also cracked written and physical examinations of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and is waiting to clear the medical test, which he said he would be able to do with ease due to his training regimen and nutrition provided by AWARA. 

“I wish to become a high ranking officer and serve my country along with helping other needy.” 
Like Manikata, there are several others who have recovered from addiction through community service and group activities.

Psychiatrists also believe that community service is one of the best treatments for those suffering from addiction issues. 

“People who are addicted or even those who wish to give up their smoking and drinking habits need a feeling of belongingness. The extra care, attention and love that they receive in groups help them rehabilitate. Sometimes, community service is even better than medication,” said Dr I S Reddy, a  city-based psychiatrist.

Manikanta has become an inspiration for several children in the small village of Kunchanapalle, near Vijayawada, where he stays with his sister and brother-in-law.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AWARA Manikanta India drug addiction Vijayawada drug addiction Vijayawada drug rehabilitation program
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp