Kuchipudi enthrals viewers at Culture Centre for Vijayawada and Amaravati

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nihanthri Reddy and her students from Hyderabad, mesmerised the audience with their Kuchipudi performance at Culture Centre for Vijayawada and Amaravati (CCVA) on Saturday.

Reddy began her performance with Gajanvadana Beduve composed by Purandara Dasa and choreographed by Padma Bhushan Dr Vempati Chinna Satyam, in which she prayed to Ganesha, the son of Parvati who kills all demons and showers blessings on his devotees.

The repertoire was performed as part of the monthly programme Natyasravanti, “Such performances are good opportunities for my students. They gain confidence from it,” said Nihanthri.