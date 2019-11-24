Swachh goal: Vijayawada civic body to construct toilets in 50 locations across city

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To transform Vijayawada into an open defecation-free city, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is formulating proposals to renovate and construct community/public toilets in 50 locations across the city to obtain a high rank in Swachh Survekshan-2020 survey, said municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh on Saturday.

The civic body chief accompanied by in-charge chief medical officer K Madhusudhana Prasad carried out an inspection to take stock of the progress of community/public toilets functioning in various parts of the city.

During his visit, he directed the engineering department officials to prepare necessary estimates for constructing such toilets at the most populated localities in the city including Kanaka Durga Varadhi, Veterinary Hospital, the road outside IGMC stadium, Seetarampuram, Vijaya Talkies, Kurmaiah Bridge, Dharna Chowk, Rammohan Library and MG Road.

On the occasion, a few citizens sought the commissioner to take necessary steps in renovating the damaged toilets to maintain cleanliness and hygiene and make them accessible to the public.

In response, Venkatesh has directed the engineering department officials to carry out minor repairs in the defunct toilets on a war footing to avoid causing inconvenience to the public and arrange dumper bins and pushcarts at various junctions to avoid indiscriminate littering on the streets.

After observing heaps of plastic waste piled up near Kurmaiah Bridge, he expressed his dissatisfaction with the sanitation staff and directed the public health department officials to ensure free flow of drains.

Later, the duo proceeded to Fakheer Gudem and inspected the greenery and park developed on the banks of Bandar Canal. On the occasion, members of the walkers association requested Venkatesh to take measures to develop a walking track for their convenience.

Responding to their pleas, Venkatesh has directed the horticulture department officials to prepare necessary estimates for developing greenery and a walking track and make it accessible to the walkers