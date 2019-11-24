Home Cities Vijayawada

Taekwondo to be taught in schools and colleges in Vijayawada

Achutha Reddy, new general secretary of the APTA, said the State will host a taekwondo league and several national and international events.

Published: 24th November 2019 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Martial arts

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: P Atchuta Reddy was elected as the general secretary of Andhra Pradesh Taekwondo Association (APTA) during its annual general body meeting held in the city here on Saturday.

The elections were held under the supervision of retired district judge Lakshmi Shankar, Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) observer Amahesh Babu, and Taekwondo Federation of India observer Manmohan Banja.

Speaking to the media, Achutha Reddy said that in the next few months the State will host a taekwondo league and several national and international events with the support of SAAP and the State Government.

Plans are also under consideration to introduce taekwondo in all schools and colleges both as a self-defence exercise as well as a competitive sport.

“We are affiliated to the Taekwondo Federation of India and Indian Olympic Association. The new body, which was elected unanimously will function for four years-2019 to 2023,” he said.

The newly elected members of the association include G Nageswara Rao (president), senior vice president B Arjuna Rao,  general secretary P Atchutha Reddy, joint secretaries SK Nayab Rasool, executive members M Ankamma Rao, M Prakasha Rao and athlete M Nageswara Rao.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Taekwondo league SAAP Andhra Pradesh Taekwondo Association
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp