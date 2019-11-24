Taekwondo to be taught in schools and colleges in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: P Atchuta Reddy was elected as the general secretary of Andhra Pradesh Taekwondo Association (APTA) during its annual general body meeting held in the city here on Saturday.

The elections were held under the supervision of retired district judge Lakshmi Shankar, Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) observer Amahesh Babu, and Taekwondo Federation of India observer Manmohan Banja.

Speaking to the media, Achutha Reddy said that in the next few months the State will host a taekwondo league and several national and international events with the support of SAAP and the State Government.

Plans are also under consideration to introduce taekwondo in all schools and colleges both as a self-defence exercise as well as a competitive sport.

“We are affiliated to the Taekwondo Federation of India and Indian Olympic Association. The new body, which was elected unanimously will function for four years-2019 to 2023,” he said.

The newly elected members of the association include G Nageswara Rao (president), senior vice president B Arjuna Rao, general secretary P Atchutha Reddy, joint secretaries SK Nayab Rasool, executive members M Ankamma Rao, M Prakasha Rao and athlete M Nageswara Rao.