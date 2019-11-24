Vande Mataram through fusion of dance and music in Vijayawada cultural centre

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The audience at Siddhartha Auditorium enjoyed a beautiful evening on Saturday as Bharatnatyam dancers cast a spell on them with their performances.

The event was organised as part of Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary celebrations. The performance titled ‘Vande Mataram - an ode to Mother India’ was an artistic presentation on the diverse heritage of India.

The music was composed by Violin maestro Embar Sri Kannan, who is famous for using western instruments to perform Indian music.