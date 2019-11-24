Vegetable prices go through the roof in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Diminishing vegetable production, leading to a lack of supply has resulted in skyrocketing prices. None have been more affected than the common people in Vijayawada, who have no other option but to restrict their consumption. While in the rythu bazars, vegetable prices are hovering around Rs 25 per kg, they cost Rs 40 in retail markets.

The ongoing Kartika Masam and wedding season have led to greater demand vegetables resulting in their prices spiralling out of control.

Most people prefer a vegetable diet during Karthika Masam-another reason for higher demand for vegetables.

Purchasing vegetables from the rythu bazars and that too in large quantities is not an option as it would only lead to inflated household expenses at the end of the month. Many residents are complaining that this is not a new phenomenon and that prices have increased steadily for the past few months.

T Purnachadar Rao, a resident of Vijayawada said, “Vegetables started becoming costly over the past few months. On questioning vegetable sellers, they say they are unable to procure enough produce resulting in high prices.

Ultimately, it is the customer who is suffering. For Rs 100, we are unable to get even two kgs of vegetables. In the retail market, they are being sold for two to three times the price as compared to rythu bazars.”

The situation has become so dire, that onions are now available solely at the subsidised stalls. Vegetables like brinjals, tomatoes, green chillies, potatoes and lady’s finger are being sold for Rs 25 per kg, while special broad beans cost Rs 60 per kg at the rythu bazars. Prices of vegetables like french beans and carrot have crossed Rs 60 per kg while capsicum costs Rs 55 a kg.

“The prices have increased a lot in the past two weeks. Brinjal which is normally sold for Rs 10 per kg, now costs more than Rs 28. Tomato prices have jacked up from Rs 15 to Rs 25. A bottle gourd which cost Rs 6 just a week ago is now being sold for Rs 16, and price of ridge gourd has increased from Rs 18 to Rs 32 at rythu bazars. Such high prices are making common man’s survival difficult,” said T Yashoda, another customer.

“There is a hike in vegetable prices due to inadequate production and short supply. Chillies and tomatoes are usually grown in places surrounding the district. However, production has come down and supplies have also diminished,” said V Koteswara Rao, estate officer, Patamata Rythu Bazar.

Onions to be sold solely at rythu bazars in Prakasam district

Ongole: District marketing authorities brought more onion stocks to the district to cater the needs of the public. On Friday, the Prakasam district marketing department received 10 tonnes of onions and the authorities distributed them to three rythu bazars in Ongole city and one in Kandukur on Saturday.

On Saturday, onions were sold to public at Rs 25 per kg per head on showing their Aadhaar cards at the rythu bazars. Speaking on the availability of onion stocks, Marketing ADM Upendra said that as of now, there is no onion scarcity in the district and that more stocks will be available from Monday which will be distributed to all rythu bazars. Till prices come down and supplies become normal, we will provide onions to public through rythu bazars,” the ADM added