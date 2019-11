By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Red team defeated Andhra Green by eight wickets at Mulapadu International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Andhra Green scored 132 runs in the first innings as compared to Reds-151.

The Green team put up 121 on the scoreboard in the second innings, setting a target of 103 runs for the Reds to chase. However, they managed to trump the score by playing a decisive knock of 104/2.