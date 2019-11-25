First regional tourism meet in Rajamahendravaram

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The first meeting of regional tourism investors will be held on November 26 at Rajamahendravaram.

The meeting was planned after Tourism Minister Muttamsetty Srinivas Rao proposed the same during a review meeting at the Secretariat on November 13 to boost tourism in the State.

The tourism department and AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (APCCIF) have invited potential investors, who are interested in investing in tourism projects across both Godavari districts.