Five suspects, 21 vehicles detained in cordon and search in Vijayawada's Gunadala

Published: 25th November 2019 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel conducting search at YSR Colony in Gunadala on Sunday.

Police personnel conducting search at YSR Colony in Gunadala on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as five suspects were taken into custody and 21 motorcycles were seized during a cordon and search conducted at YSR Colony near Gangireddula Dibba in Gunadala on Sunday. 

The search operation was conducted between 4 am to 7 am and the detained suspects were shifted to the police station. 

As many as 167 police personnel, including some women police, led by DCP (L&O-1) V Harshavardhan Rao, ADCP Bala Koteswara Rao, ACP Naga Raja Reddy, Penamaluru and Patamata station inspectors Satyanarayana and Durga Rao participated in the operation by setting up check posts at all entry and exit points of the colony.

“The search operation was undertaken as a precautionary measure to prevent illegal activities and detain youth roaming in the locality under the influence of drugs,” said Harshavardhan Rao. 

During the search, the police also checked 320 houses and collected information regarding some suspects.

Through Iris checking, they verified 153 persons and identified five criminals, who were then taken into custody. 

The team verified documents of total 90 motor vehicles, of which as many as 21 motorcycles were found to be without valid documents.

These were also seized. The DCP further said that more cordon and search would be conducted in the upcoming days.

