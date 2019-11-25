Tyagaraja’s melodies echo at music college

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The premises of Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Government Music College echoed with the compositions of famous Carnatic vocalist Tyagaraja on the last day of week-long cultural programmes.

Yambar S Kannan on violin, Yalla Venkateswarao on mridangam along with vocalists Rama Prasad and Ravi Kumar mesmerised the audience with their performance, in which they interpreted Tyagaraja’s compositions in Sriranjani raga.

Venkateswarao was felicitated with Sangeetha Vidyanmani award at the event organised on the 26th anniversary of Sri Sadguru Sangeetha Sabha.

“Such programmes help youngsters to know about their culture, which is a very rare sight now. Such programmes are necessary to inculcate curiosity in the new generation to learn art forms and ensuretheir longevity,” said K Pradeep, a member of the audience.