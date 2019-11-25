Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada sleuths seize 8.86 kilos gold worth Rs 3.18 crore 

Two arrested in Vijayawada for transporting gold ornaments bought without paying taxes.

Published: 25th November 2019 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Task Force (TF) sleuths arrested two persons on Sunday for transporting gold ornaments, bought without paying taxes.

Acting on a reliable source, a team of police officials, led by Task Force ADCP KV Srinivas Rao and ACP VNS Varma caught the two persons, who were seen roaming suspiciously with luggage near the Ibrahimpatnam Ring Centre in the city suburbs. 

Disclosing the details, Srinivas Rao said that the arrested were identified as Jayesh Jain (48), a native of Dadiseth Agari Lane, Mumbai and P Srinivasa Rao (42) from Islampet in Vijayawada. They purchased gold ornaments from Mumbai without bills, i.e., paying taxes and were bringing those here to make quick money. 

“We have recovered 8.861 kg gold ornaments worth Rs 3.18 crore from the duo. They illegally purchased the gold ornaments without paying taxes and were supplying the same to gold merchants here at market price,” Rao said. 

The ADCP further said that the duo have been handed over to Ibrahimpatnam police for further investigation and the same was intimated to the Income Tax and GST officials.

He also called upon the public to approach the police, if they came across any such illegal activities happening in their localities.

They can contact the police control room: 0866 2579999, 2576956; dial 100 or lodge a complaint through the Fourth Lion mobile application or on WhatsApp number: 7328909090.

Police Commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao lauded the efforts of Srinivas Rao and his team for their efforts.

