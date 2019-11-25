Vijayawada woman passes away after giving birth to healthy baby, doctors blamed

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A woman died soon after giving birth to a healthy child due to health complications in Thiruvuru mandal of Krishna district on Sunday.

According to the information, J Swarna Latha from Tiruvuru mandal was admitted to the Tiruvuru Community Health Centre for delivery on November 19.

Though the delivery went on smoothly, she soon developed health complications and passed away on Sunday.

Her relatives have accused the doctors in charge for her death. Officials maintained that she died due to the complications.