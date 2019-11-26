Lumbini-model park to come up at Polavaram project

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the Tourism Department to build a park at Polavaram project on the lines of Lumbini Park in Visakhapatnam.The Chief Minister reviewed the Idupulapaya tourism circuit proposals on Monday and the officials made a PowerPoint presentation on it. The tourism circuit includes YSR Memorial Gardens, botanical garden, Gandi temple complex, IIT complex, eco-park, jungle safari and peacock breeding centre.

“The architecture in the tourism circuit should enhance its beauty and any project should stand the test of the time by maintaining quality standards in the project works,’’ he told the officials. On transforming Kadapa and Pulivendula into model towns, which the Chief Minister wanted the officials to take up as a pilot project, Jagan said the funds needed for the project could be drawn from Pulivendula Area Development Agency (PADA).

The officials furnished details of the Pulichintala YSR Garden project to the Chief Minister. They also explained the beautification works taken up in Lumbini Park in Vizag. Going through the presentation, the CM directed the officials to build a similar park at Polavaram. Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy and the officials of AP Greening and Beautification Corporation were present.