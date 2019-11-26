Novel protest over poor roads, drains in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As a mark of their protest against poor roads, clogged drainage system and encroached footpaths in Vijayawada, the members of Taxpayers’ Association (TPA) staged a novel protest by distributing pamphlets to vehicle users at Dharna Chowk on Monday.

The major demands of the association include prodding town planning department officials of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation(VMC) to conduct a special drive to remove encroachments on footpaths and make them accessible to the pedestrians, development of roads using advanced technology and others.

“Footpaths developed on the city roads meant for pedestrians are not serving the purpose as most of the shopkeepers adjacent to the roads are utilising them for marketing their products leading to traffic snarls,’’said TPA secretary MV Anjaneyulu.

As per reports, the footpath developed along the seven km Eluru Road stretch has been encroached by furniture traders to display their products, forcing pedestrians to walk on the roads making them vulnerable to facing road accidents.

Though residents as well as walkers association has brought the issue to the notice of civic body authorities, nothing has been done to rectify the problem. “We will intensify our agitation by staging demonstrations at major junctions of the city shortly to press our demands,’’ he said.