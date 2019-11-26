Home Cities Vijayawada

Rs 1.94 cr for maintenance of Chief Minister’s camp offices

The State government on Monday issued orders sanctioning `1.94 crore for the Chief Minister’s camp offices at Tadepalli in Guntur district and Lotus Pond in Hyderabad.

Published: 26th November 2019 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Monday issued orders sanctioning Rs 1.94 crore for the Chief Minister’s camp offices at Tadepalli in Guntur district and Lotus Pond in Hyderabad. The Transport and Roads and Buildings departments issued three separate GOs sanctioning the amount. 

As per GO RT No 307, the government accorded administrative sanction for Rs 1.2 crore for maintenance of the camp-office-cum residence of the CM at Tadepalli for 2019-20. As per GO RT No 308, administrative sanction was accorded for Rs 39 lakh to provide furniture. As per GO RT No 306, administrative sanction was given for Rs 35.5 lakh for reinstallation of CCTV system removed from ‘L’ block of Secretariat in Hyderabad and other things.

Administrative sanction was also accorded, allocating funds for strengthening of solar power fencing at the CM’s camp office at Lotus Pond in Hyderabad, commissioning of boom barriers, installations to police barracks and services of electrical maintenance staff from July 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020. 

