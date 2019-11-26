Sand production touches 4L MT a day: Minister Peddireddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Mines and Geology Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy made a surprise inspection of Royyuru sand quarry in Thotlavalluru mandal of Krishna district on Monday. Taking stock of the sand excavation and transportation, he interacted with owners of lorries transporting sand to those who booked the construction material online. On the occasion, he made it clear that lorries without GPS will not be allowed to transport sand. CCTV cameras are being installed at all sand reaches. More than 400 checkpoints are being set up across the State to curb smuggling of sand, he said.

Speaking to mediapersons, he lambasted TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for allowing sand robbery for five years unchecked. “Initially, Naidu said sand reaches will be managed by SHG women and saw that only TDP members got the work. Later, in the guise of free sand policy, he openly looted sand to amass thousands of crores of rupees,” he said.

The average daily production of sand has reached 4 lakh metric tonnes and there is 10 crore MT of sand in the State, which is suffice to meet the demand for the construction material for more than five years, the minister said.Peddireddy also took exception to the reports of illegal transportation published in a section of media. “We are implementing the sand policy in a transparent manner without giving scope for any irregularities,” the minister said.