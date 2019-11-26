Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada farmers to get developed plots

Published: 26th November 2019 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers sprinkle fertilizer on a wheat field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. (File | Reuters)

Representational Image (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant development, allaying fears of the farmers, who gave up their lands for the construction of the capital city, the State government decided to develop and hand over plots to them. 
A decision to this effect was taken during Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s review meeting on CRDA works with officials on Monday.  The decision assumes significance as it was taken ahead of the proposed visit of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to Amaravati on November 28. 

Taking stock of the work under progress and expenditure incurred so far, the Chief Minister suggested reverse tendering for the project to reduce financial burden on the State exchequer. He asked the officials to desist from extravagance in the construction of government office complexes under the CRDA and execute  works in the order of priority. 

The focus should be on basic infrastructure, not extravagance, he advised the officials and stressed the need for landscaping road margins in the capital area. He also asked them to leave no room for defective road designs and advised them to involve IITs and reputed organisations in this regard.The CM also took stock of the measures taken to prevent floods in Kondaveetivagu, Palavagu and proposed Vaikuntapuram reservoir.

Govt decides reverse tendering for Happy Nest

Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, CRDA Commissioner Lakshmi Narasimham and others attended the meetingMeanwhile, the State government, which had earlier decided to put the Happy Nest Project at Nelapadu in the capital area on the back-burner, now decided to go for reverse tendering for the residential project.

A government order was issued on Monday adopting the modalities to be implemented for the tender-cum-reverse auctioning process or reverse the tendering process modified in GO MS No 271 of Municipal Administration and Urban Development department for the works of Amaravati Happy Nest project, subject to the approval of the Andhra Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (APRERA).

The order said no formal approval of the APRERA was obtained and the government asked the APCRDA to take the permission of  authority for all matters related to reverse tendering for the Amaravati Happy Nest project. The GO attains significance as it was the second major decision taken with regard to the capital city after it cancelled the agreement with the Singapore consortium for the development of the Start-up Area.

Happy Nest is a self-financed project taken up by the APCRDA in 2018 and a total of 1200 two and three BHK flats in 12 high rise towers in an area of 14.46 acres at Nelapadu were to be constructed.The apartments were booked online in November and December 2018 in a phased manner and there was an overwhelming response. Foundation stone for the project was laid on February 28, 2019, and the tender was awarded to Shapoorji Pallonji.

Reverse tender for Happy Nest project

The Jagan government, which had earlier put the Happy Nest Project at Nelapadu in the capital area on the back-burner, now decided to go for reverse tendering for the prestigious residential project.

