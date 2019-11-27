Collector inaugurates sports meet for differently-abled

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector A Md Imtiaz inaugurated a sports meet organised for the differently-abled at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion the Collector said that sports aid in boosting self-confidence and provide psychological help to people with disabilities.

He also said that houses will be provided to differently-abled sportspersons, as part of several initiatives taken by the State government for their betterment.

Several events such as sprinting, volleyball, javelin throw, short-put and tricycle rally were organised.

All winners of the sports meet will be given awards to mark ‘International Day of Persons with Disabilities’ which falls on December 3. The Collector said that the day will be celebrated in a grand manner across the State. Also, 500 students from various schools across the district run by NGOs participated in the event.