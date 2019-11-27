Home Cities Vijayawada

Collector inaugurates sports meet for differently-abled

All winners of the sports meet will be given awards to mark ‘International Day of Persons with Disabilities’ which falls on December 3.

Published: 27th November 2019 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

Speaking on the occasion the Collector said that sports aid in boosting self-confidence and provide psychological help to people with disabilities.

Speaking on the occasion the Collector said that sports aid in boosting self-confidence and provide psychological help to people with disabilities.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector A Md Imtiaz inaugurated a sports meet organised for the differently-abled at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion the Collector said that sports aid in boosting self-confidence and provide psychological help to people with disabilities.

He also said that houses will be provided to differently-abled sportspersons, as part of several initiatives taken by the State government for their betterment.

Several events such as sprinting, volleyball, javelin throw, short-put and tricycle rally were organised.

All winners of the sports meet will be given awards to mark ‘International Day of Persons with Disabilities’ which falls on December 3. The Collector said that the day will be celebrated in a grand manner across the State. Also, 500 students from various schools across the district run by NGOs participated in the event.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
International Day of Persons with Disabilities Vijayawada
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp