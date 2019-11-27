Inter-varsity volleyball tournament in Vijayawada

Home Cities Vijayawada

The South Zone inter-university men’s volleyball tournament 2019 began at SRR and CVR Government Degree College in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Players in action during South Zone inter-university volleyball tournament at SRR & CVR Government Degree College in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Players in action during South Zone inter-university volleyball tournament at SRR & CVR Government Degree College in Vijayawada on Tuesday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

A total of 56 matches were played on the first day of the five-day tournament.

GITAM University entered the second round post a walkover by Karunya Institute of Technology and Science, Tamil Nadu, as the latter was not present for the match.  Andhra University beat Vellore Institute of Technology (25-15, 25-13, 25-17). 

Dravidian University won against Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya University, while Dr NTR University of Health Science lost against University of Hyderabad (25-20, 13-25, 25-19, 19-25, 15-13). 

Rayalaseema University lost to Davangere University 24-26, 25-10, 25-15, 25-19 while JNTU Kakinada defeated Ramkrishna Mission Vivekananda Edn & Res (25-22, 25-14, 25-20). Krishna University also qualified for the next round by defeating University of Agricultural Sciences (25-7, 25-6, 25-7).

