Rs 6.35 lakhs donated for solar rooftop to be installed in Vijayawada old age home
The old age home has also informed the electricity department and has received approval to connect the three-phase meter.
Published: 27th November 2019 12:16 PM | Last Updated: 27th November 2019 12:16 PM | A+A A-
VIJAYAWADA: The Australian Consulate, Chennai, donated Rs 6,35,000 to construct a solar rooftop for Vasavya Mahila Mandali, an old age home, on Tuesday.
The money was donated under direct-aid programme and used to install an on-grid inverter, net metering - ACDB, DCDB, wiring cables, lightning arrester, earth kit and solar GI structure.
The old age home has also informed the electricity department and has received approval to connect the three-phase meter.