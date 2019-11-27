Rs 6.35 lakhs donated to install solar rooftop in Vijayawada old age home
The old age home has also informed the electricity department and has received approval to connect the three-phase meter.
Published: 27th November 2019 12:16 PM | Last Updated: 28th November 2019 07:40 AM | A+A A-
VIJAYAWADA: The Australian Consulate, Chennai, donated Rs 6,35,000 to construct a solar rooftop for Vasavya Mahila Mandali, an old age home, on Tuesday.
The money was donated under direct-aid programme and used to install an on-grid inverter, net metering - ACDB, DCDB, wiring cables, lightning arrester, earth kit and solar GI structure.
