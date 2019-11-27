Home Cities Vijayawada

RTA to auction 127 seized vehicles from November 29

Published: 27th November 2019 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

Cars

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the third time this year the Road Transport Authority (RTA) has decided to conduct an auction to dispose off vehicles seized in various raids conducted by the department, said deputy transport commissioner (DTC) S Venkateswara Rao. 

In a press release issued here on Tuesday, Rao said that this time 127 seized vehicles will be disposed of.

“As part of the measure, auctioning will be conducted at the vehicle checking centre in Gannavaram on November 29, Kanuru Seize Yard on November 30 and at Pamula Kaluva Yard on December 2. 
The department has taken the decision to auction the vehicles as their respective owners failed to pay taxes and produce the appropriate records to the officials concerned in time.”

Disclosing the details of vehicle auctioning, he said  16 auto-rickshaws, eight motorcycles, five motor cabs, two maxi cabs, one motor car and eight four-wheelers for ferrying goods will be auctioned at the vehicle checking centre, Gannavaram on November 29. At Kanuru Seize Yard, 35 motorcycles, two motor cabs, two maxi cabs and 11 goods carrying four-wheelers will be auctioned on November 30. 

On December 2, 20 motorcycles and six four-wheelers for goods’ transportation will be auctioned at Pamula Kaluva Yard. 

The Deputy Transport Commissioner also said that potential bidders have to pay Rs 5,000 to participate in the auction and the successful bidder will also have to pay GST for the vehicles, adding, owners/financiers can pay the tax arrears along with the compounding fee and take their vehicles home on the day of auction (November 28).

