Skill competitions from January 20 to February 5

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) in partnership with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and India Skills is conducting district level skill competitions for participating in the five-day world championship in Shanghai, China.

Arja Srikanth, MD and CEO of APSSDC said these competitions are aimed at providing opportunities for youngsters to showcase their talent.

District level competitions will be held from January 20 to February 5, zonal level from February 17 to March 3, and State level on March 26 and 27. Interested candidates can register on or before December 31 by logging on to http://engineering.apssdc.in/worldskillsap/.