Tackle drain water flooding, Vijayawada civic body chief urged

Published: 27th November 2019 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 12:09 PM

VMC Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh and Endowments Minister Vellamapalli Srinivas inspect clogged drains in One Town area of Vijayawada.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After receiving complaints from residents during Spandana programme over drain water flooding their houses, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh accompanied by in-charge Chief Medical Officer(Health)CMOH K Madhusudhana Prasad inspected Kundavari Kandrika and Sai Baba Colony on Tuesday.

After observing the main outfall drain near Kundavari Kandrika piled up with waste and silt, the civic body chief expressed his ire against the engineering and public health department officials and directed them to clear waste and take steps to ensure free-flowing of drains on a war footing. 

During his visit, a section of residents also complained to the commissioner about mosquito menace in their locality.

Responding to their plight, Venkatesh directed the officials concerned to conduct anti larval operations at regular intervals and avoid causing inconvenience to the residents.

The duo further inspected the greenery works being undertaken on the central median between Ajith Singh Nagar flyover and Kandrika and directed the horticulture department officials to plant saplings and complete the greenery works at the earliest. 

After observing floral waste and plastic bags choking the iron grills on Ryves Canal bridge, the civic body chief directed the sanitation staff to keep a vigil on those indiscriminately dumping waste into the canal and instructed the horticulture department officials to design proposals for developing greenery in the vacant land adjacent to the bridge. 

During his visit, Venkatesh also verified the applications submitted to the town planning department for construction of high rise buildings near Jammi Chettu Centre in Moghalrajpuram.

He instructed the officials to ensure the builders do not dump construction materials on the roadside causing traffic snarls. VMC executive engineer ASN Prasad was also present.

