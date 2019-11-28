Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra cabinet nod to Kapu Nestam, Kadapa plant

The YSR Kapu Nestam will also benefit women belonging to Balija, Telaga, Vontari and sub-communities.

Andhra cabinet YSRCP Cabinet

Andhra Pradesh cabinet meeting at Secretariat in Velagapudi. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet, which met on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, took a politically significant decision to launch YSR Kapu Nestam scheme, under which a financial assistance of Rs 75,000 would be provided to women belonging to the Kapu community, aged between 45-60 years in the next five years. It also decided to lay the foundation stone for Kadapa Steel Plant on December 26 and allocate Rs 3,400 crore for full fee reimbursement.

The YSR Kapu Nestam will also benefit women belonging to Balija, Telaga, Vontari and sub-communities. “In five years, the beneficiaries of the scheme will get Rs 75,000 to improve their living standards. For thispurpose, it was decided to allocate Rs 1,101 crore this year and Rs 900 crore every year thereafter,” Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

Nani said it was decided to lay the foundation stone for the Kadapa Steel Plant between Sunnapurallapally and Pedha Nandaluru villages in Jammalamadugu mandal on December 26. AP High-Grade Steel Corporation will be established and 3,295 acres of land  will be acquired. It was already decided to sign an agreement with the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) for the supply of iron ore to the steel plant. The minister said the Cabinet also approved Jagannanna Vidya Deevena and Jagannanna Vasathi Deevena schemes.

Cabinet decides to increase funds for Jagannana Vidya Deevena

Under Jagannana Vidya Deevena, full fee reimbursement will be made and it is applicable to SC, ST, BC, Kapu, EBC, minority and differently-abled students. Initially, the full fee reimbursement will be extended to students pursuing B Tech, B Pharmacy, M Tech, M Pharmacy, MBA, MCA, BEd and such courses.

The cabinet decided to enhance the allocation to Jagannana Vidya Deevena from Rs 1,800 crore to Rs 3,400 a year. Similarly, for Jagannana Vasathi Deevena, Rs 2,300 crore was earmarked as against the previous Rs 500 crore to defray hostel accommodation and food expenses of students. ITI students will be paid Rs 10,000 each per year while those studying in polytechnic colleges will get Rs 15,000 per annum. Degree students will get Rs 20,000 each under the scheme.

The amount will be credited in two installments to the accounts of mothers of students -- one in December and the other in July. A total of 11,44,490 students are expected to benefit from both the schemes and the number is likely to increase in view of the relaxation of the norms.  The annual income eligibility for SC, ST, and disabled for the scheme has been relaxed from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh.

Those with 10 acres of wetland and 25 acres of dry land are also eligible for the benefit. There is no income limit for students hailing from families of sanitation works. However, income tax payees are not eligible for the scheme. Meanwhile, it is learnt that the issue of introducing smart readers for electricity billing came up for discussion in the meeting. Jagan, welcoming use of technology in administration, made it clear that no one should lose employment in the process.

Other cabinet decisions

  • Navaratanalu’s Pedhalandariki Illu (Housing for all poor) scheme approved and Rs 25 lakh houses to be constructed. 
  • 50 acres of land allocated for APIIC at Thadi village in Paravada mandal of Visakhapatnam district for industrial waste management.
  • Allotment of 92.05 acres of land to SCR for Nadikudi - Srikalahasti broad gauge line
  • Approves drafting amendments to AP Excise Act to facilitate liquor price hike
  • Amendment to the Endowment Department Act paving way for increasing Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board members from 19 to 29
  • Separate Commission for SC/STs and the AP State Commission for SC and Scheduled Tribes Act will be amended to this effect
