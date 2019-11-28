Home Cities Vijayawada

Capital villages to get municipal body tag?

The proposal to turn the villages, which were gram panchayats once, into municipalities/corporation will help in making it become self-sufficient, the officials said.

Published: 28th November 2019 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

TDP MPs meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday thanking him for including Amaravati on India’s political map. (Photo | EPS)

By Jayanth P
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Even as certain sections of farmers of Amaravati expressed concern over the capital development even after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a recent AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) review meeting, directed officials to resume works, it is learnt that the proposal to turn the 29 villages into a municipality/corporation is under government’s consideration. The APCRDA is also likely to resume the works related to infrastructure and housing projects from January, 2020.

The proposal to turn the villages, which were gram panchayats once, into municipalities/corporation will help in making it become self-sufficient, the officials said. It is said that about `70 lakh is being spent on a monthly basis for sanitation purposes in the villages. 

If the villages are made into a single civic body, revenue through taxes and other means would help in pooling funds for their maintenance and development. With this idea, the proposal was made, according to information. Besides this, the officials are planning to resume the works of projects that have achieved over 50 per cent progress — housing for MLAs/MLCs, All India Services (AIS) officials, heads of departments and other State government employees, APCRDA office and a few trunk infrastructure works — in all likelihood from January. 

The APCRDA officials have also informed that the scope of the returnable plots to be given to the farmers will not be altered. When the farmers met APCRDA Commissioner P Lakshmi Narasimham on Wednesday, the official is learnt to have informed that the promises made to them by the earlier State government would be honoured. The authority also is said to have informed the farmers about its plans to borrow loan for capital development from a German-based bank.

“Though the Commissioner’s assurances helped address our concerns, our insecurity will be assuaged only if Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy himself makes these announcements,” the farmers said after meeting the commissioner.

