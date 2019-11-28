Home Cities Vijayawada

Centre allots land for Tirupati Airport expansion 

Tirupati, being the abode of Lord Shri Venkateswara, is frequently visited by VVIPs/VIPs. Construction of a Ceremonial Lounge will offer better amenities to the visitors.

Published: 28th November 2019 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved allotment of 1800 sqm of Airports Authority of India’s (AAI’s) land to the Andhra Pradesh Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (APEWIDC) for a period of 15 years at a nominal licence fee of `1 per annum, for the construction of Ceremonial Lounge at Tirupati Airport.

Tirupati, being the abode of Lord Shri Venkateswara, is frequently visited by VVIPs/VIPs. Construction of a Ceremonial Lounge will offer better amenities to the visitors. The Ceremonial Lounge will be maintained by the APEWIDC.

Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha, replying to a question raised by YSRC member V Vijaya Sai Reddy, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri said runway expansion of Tirupati Airport was taken up at a cost of `177 crore to facilitate landing and takeoff of large aircraft. The works are expected to be completed by 2021. 

The minister said the delay in the runway expansion works is due to the delay in handing over the balance 30.88 acres of land by the State government to the AAI. The removal of the high-tension power cables in the land given for the runway expansion also led to delay. He explained that the new integrated terminal building at Tirupati airport taken up at the cost of `181 crore in June 2011 was completed by December 2015. 

496 cr released for Amaravati
To the YSRC member’s question regarding funding to Amaravati under Smart Cities Mission, Hardeep Singh Puri, who is also the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs in a written reply, said `496 crore was released to Amaravati under Smart Cities Mission since 2017-18 and out of it, `472 crore was  spent.  For Visakhapatnam `299 crore was  released in 2015-16 and `196 crore was released for Tirupati in the same year.

For 100 cities selected under Smart Cities Mission in the country,  `23,054 crore was sanctioned and `18,614 crore was released so far, he explained. To a question on the reasons for the delay in expeditious implementation of smart cities’ mission, the minister explained that their intention was not to implement the mission in a hurry. “The focus is on the quality of projects under the mission,” he said. 

After the selection of cities under Smart Cities Mission, creation of special purpose vehicle, project management consultancies, human resources mobilisation, DPR will be take up and only after all those issues are completed, tenders for the projects under the mission will be invited. It is a time-consuming process and since 2018, the works under Smart Cities Missions has been expedited, the minister explained. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp