Cinema halls in city raided for steep parking charges

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After receiving complaints from the public over exorbitant parking fee charged at multiplexes, a team of officials led by deputy commissioner (revenue) D Venkata Lakshmi conducted a special drive against various multiplexes and single screen theatres across the three administrative circles of the city on Wednesday.

As part of their checks, the team of officials inspected Alankar, Raj-Yuvaraj, Annapurna, Kalyana Chakravathi, Sailaja and Jayaram theatres in circle-II and interacted with their managements. “Following a series of complaints and directions from municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh, we carried out a special drive and instructed the managements to follow the directions given by Consumer Forum and provide free parking to the public on their premises,’’ Venkata Lakshmi told TNIE.

She further said that during special drives, they came to know that despite court orders, PVP mall, PVR mall and Trendset mall on Mahatma Gandhi Road has been charging `20 as parking fee for two-wheelers and `40 for four-wheelers thronging their premises. “The raids will continue for the next couple of days. We insist single screen theater and multiplex managements to follow court orders and provide free parking to the public.”‘’The civic body has decided to provide tax exemption to theatres implementing the court orders. Notices will be served to those failing to adhere to the rules,’’ Venkata Lakshmi concluded.