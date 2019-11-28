Electricity contract workers to stage protest in city

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Pressing their demands, the Joint Action Committee(JAC) of Andhra Pradesh Electricity Contract Employees will stage a demonstration at Dharna Chowk in the city, here on Thursday. In a press release issued here on Wednesday, JAC chairman M Balakasi said that for the past two decades, around 24,000 employees are serving as third party employees in APGENCO, TRANSCO and other Discoms without any job security.

Despite, JAC’s agitation to regularise the services of third party employees, there is no response from the government. However, Telangana has scrapped the third party system and started providing facilities to contract employees at par with the regular staff, he said.

‘’We are requesting the Chief Minister to keep his poll promise of regularising the services and provide job security considering their plight,’’ Balakasi said. The major demands of the JAC include regularisation of contract employees, job security and minimum wage, he added.