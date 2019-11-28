Home Cities Vijayawada

Electricity contract workers to stage protest in city

 Pressing their demands, the Joint Action Committee(JAC) of Andhra Pradesh Electricity Contract Employees will stage a demonstration at Dharna Chowk in the city, here on Thursday.

Published: 28th November 2019 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Pressing their demands, the Joint Action Committee(JAC) of Andhra Pradesh Electricity Contract Employees will stage a demonstration at Dharna Chowk in the city, here on Thursday. In a press release issued here on Wednesday, JAC chairman M Balakasi said that for the past two decades, around 24,000 employees are serving as third party employees in APGENCO, TRANSCO and other Discoms without any job security. 

Despite, JAC’s agitation to regularise the services of third party employees, there is no response from the government. However, Telangana has scrapped the third party system and started providing facilities to contract employees at par with the regular staff, he said.

‘’We are requesting the Chief Minister to keep his poll promise of regularising the services and provide job security considering their plight,’’ Balakasi said.  The major demands of the JAC include regularisation of contract employees, job security and minimum wage, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp