Kanche Ilaiah hails Jagan’s English medium decision, slams critics  

Ilaiah also asked why only poor children should take the responsibility to preserve their mother tongue.

Published: 28th November 2019 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Dalit intellectual Kancha Ilaiah (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The State government’s decision to introduce English as a medium of instruction in government schools is laudable, said Prof Kanche Ilaiah. Addressing a seminar titled, ‘Poor people-government-English education’, here on Wednesday, the Dalit activist and writer said  that previous governments in the State focused on developing the education system by encouraging private institutes instead of strengthening government schools.

“Due to societal imbalances created by the earlier governments, children from only affluent families could pursue education in English medium in private institutions. On the other hand, the State as well as the Centre provided education to the poor only in mother tongue.” 

He also questioned political leaders and intellectuals who are insisting on using Telugu as medium of instruction in government schools. “In which language did the son of  TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu study? Now, he is opposing this measure without any basis,” he said.

Ilaiah also asked why only poor children should take the responsibility to preserve their mother tongue.
“Why should only poor children study in Telugu medium? Children from affluent families  are studying in English by paying huge sums to private schools. Don’t they also have a responsibility to protect their culture? Politics over language is harming children belonging to the SC and ST communities as they are being denied access to better education. The government has decided to retain Telugu as a compulsory subject. Teachers should be prepared to teach in English,” he added.

