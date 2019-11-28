NHAI requested to extend deadline for fast tag policy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Members of Andhra Pradesh Lorry Owners Association (APLOA) wrote a letter to the regional officer of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) requesting him to take necessary steps for extending the deadline for implementing the Fast Tag Policy from December 1 to December 31.

In a press release issued here on Wednesday, APLOA general secretary YV Eswara Rao made it clear that their association is not against the implementation of Fast Tag Policy. Though the Centre has decided to implement the Fast Tag Policy at toll plazas on National Highways, not all of them are equipped with the electronic devices.

Apart from that, there is also a scarcity of fast tags due to heavy demand from vehicle users.

‘’Considering the situation, we are requesting the Central government to postpone their decision by one month until December 31 and not to penalise trucks while moving through fast tag lanes near the toll plazas without the tags,’’ he said.