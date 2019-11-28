Spl team for ganja menace

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: City Commissioner of Police (CP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said special police teams comprising Task Force and law and order (L&O) were formed to curb ganja menace in the city. Police officials conducted counselling sessions for students on effects of ganja in their respective limits.

“We found that the accused are using students as their tools and spreading their business. Strict action will be initiated against them,” he said.

Awarded for JIO project

Ongole: District police received the prestigious ‘SKOCH award for Police-2019’ for the second time in row. This was given for new initiative, Junior Investigation Officer (JIO) project-a brain child of SP Siddharth Kaushal-taken up by the district police. In 60 categories, above 1,000 applications were submitted this year for the award. Of them, six police units of the State-Prakasam, Anantapur, Chittoor, Vizag City, Vizag Rural and Srikakulam- received this year’s award.