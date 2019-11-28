Tantric pooja in Chittoor temple alleged

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/TIRUPATI: Allegation of tantric pooja performed in a temple attached to the famous Lord Shiva shrine of Srikalahasti in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday created a stir in the State. Police are questioning four persons from neighbouring Tamil Nadu and on their confession, the Assistant Executive Officer of the temple is also being questioned about his involvement in the performance of tantric pooja.

The government ordered an inquiry into the allegation of tantric pooja and the involvement of the temple AEO and asked the endowments department secretary to submit a report within 24 hours. The AEO, Dhanpal, who is being questioned, faced similar charge of performing tantric pooja in the temple during January 2018. The alleged tantric pooja was performed at Kala Bhairava or Bhairavakona temple in Vedam village, 10 km from Srikalahasti. Tuesday was Amavasya (No Moon Day) and the day is considered good for performing tantric pooja.

Srikalahasti rural Inspector Vijay Kumar said police went to the temple on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday following a tip-off that some ritual was being performed on its premises by some unknown persons.

The police found four persons performing pooja to Shivalingam, they were caught and taken to the police station. When questioned, the quartet reportedly told the police that the temple AEO Dhanpal permitted them to perform tantric pooja. Dhanpal is also being questioned by the police. However, there were no signs of human or animal sacrifice on the temple premises as part of tantric pooja. Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao took serious view of the allegations and asked the Secretary, Revenue (Endowments) to submit a detailed inquiry report on the issue of tantric pooja at Kala Bhairava temple within 24 hours.

Probe ordered

