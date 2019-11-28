Tantrik pooja suspected in Kala Bhairava temple

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWDA/TIRUPATI: Allegations of ‘tantrik’ poojas performed in a temple attached to the famous Lord Shiva shrine of Srikalahasthi in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday created a stir in the state. Police are questioning four persons from neighbouring Tamil Nadu and on their confession, the Assistant Executive Officer of the temple was also being questioned about his involvement.

The government ordered an inquiry into the allegations of tantrik pooja and the involvement of the temple Assistant Executive Officer (AEO) and asked the endowments department secretary to submit report within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, AP State endowments minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao took serious view of the allegations and asked secretary, revenue (endowments) to submit a detailed enquiry report on the allegations of tantrik poojas in the Sri Kala Bhairava Swamy temple within 24 hours.