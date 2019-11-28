World Bank to extend $70 mn for watershed

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The watershed project in the State has got a major fillip with the World Bank agreeing in principle to fund the project covering Rayalaseema and Prakasam districts. A seven-member World Bank team on Wednesday met Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and agreed in principle to consider a loan of $70 million in five years to cover backward areas of Rayalaseema and Prakasam districts in the first phase.

The minister held detailed discussions on the watershed project with the WB officials and reviewed the implementation of water management practices, improvement of cultivation in rural areas and standard agricultural procedures. It was decided that the project would be taken up with 70 per cent WB funds, with the State government funding the rest.

The government would implement the project with the help of a consortium of State Rural Development Agency, Agriculture Department, AP Space Applicable Centre and Agriculture University. The WB team said the watershed project would involve protection and utilisation of water resources in places hit by water scarcity through proper management techniques.

An awareness would be created among farmers about modern farming techniques, and soil fertility tests would be conducted through APSAT. Panchayat Raj commissioner Girija Shankar, watershed project director Venkat Reddy, and WB officials Grant Miley, SC Rajasekhar, JVR Murty, Kasturi Basu and Ranjan B Varma were present.