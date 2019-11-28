Home Cities Vijayawada

World Bank to extend $70 mn for watershed

Project will cover backward areas of R’seema, Prakasam districts in phase 1

Published: 28th November 2019 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The watershed project in the State has got a major fillip with the World Bank agreeing in principle to fund the project covering Rayalaseema and Prakasam districts. A seven-member World Bank team on Wednesday met Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and agreed in principle to consider a loan of $70 million in five years to cover backward areas of Rayalaseema and Prakasam districts in the first phase.

 The minister held detailed discussions on the watershed project with the WB officials and reviewed the implementation of water management practices, improvement of cultivation in rural areas and standard agricultural procedures.  It was decided that the project would be taken up with 70 per cent WB funds, with the State government funding the rest.

The government would implement the project with the help of a  consortium of State Rural Development Agency, Agriculture Department, AP Space Applicable Centre and Agriculture University. The WB team said the watershed project would involve protection and utilisation of water resources in places hit by water scarcity through proper management techniques.

An awareness would be created among farmers about modern farming techniques, and soil fertility tests would be conducted through APSAT. Panchayat Raj commissioner Girija Shankar, watershed project director Venkat Reddy, and WB officials Grant Miley, SC Rajasekhar, JVR Murty, Kasturi Basu and Ranjan B Varma were present. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp